19,351 Shares in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRTX. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,717,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after acquiring an additional 569,776 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 337,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,202,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

