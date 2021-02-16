19,079 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Baker Tilly Financial LLC

Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Baker Tilly Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $166.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $438.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

