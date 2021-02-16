$168.80 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to post $168.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the lowest is $167.60 million. Unifi reported sales of $170.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $644.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.50 million to $649.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $693.70 million, with estimates ranging from $687.40 million to $700.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of UFI stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,100. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Unifi has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $457.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 329.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

