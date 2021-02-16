164,030 Shares in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Bought by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 164,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HyreCar in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HYRE. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

HYRE traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,607. HyreCar Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $227.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.97.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

