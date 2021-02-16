1,597 Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Primerica by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Primerica by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Primerica by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Primerica by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Primerica by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $141.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $150.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.24.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.20.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.