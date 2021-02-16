1,550 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,218,000 after acquiring an additional 370,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,454,000 after buying an additional 1,822,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $449,863,000 after buying an additional 436,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $123.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.75. The firm has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

