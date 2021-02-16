148 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 25,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 18.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Shares of FDX opened at $263.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

