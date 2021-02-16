$147.71 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report sales of $147.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.50 million and the highest is $148.91 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $145.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $607.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $594.79 million to $615.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $665.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on IRDM. Raymond James downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 46,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,551,426.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,979,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,555,000 after buying an additional 694,830 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 34.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,696,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,405 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,107,000 after acquiring an additional 253,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,057,000 after acquiring an additional 252,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

IRDM traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 265,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,038. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.