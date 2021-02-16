134 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Stryker by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $248.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $248.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

