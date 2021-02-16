12,756 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,490 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 675.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 534,550 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 331.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 459,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after purchasing an additional 353,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,075,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 713,722 shares of company stock valued at $66,590,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $118.69 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.02 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

