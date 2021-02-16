1,113,333 Shares in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,113,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,942,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,601,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,329,000 after buying an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Navistar International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at $12,569,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Navistar International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Navistar International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

