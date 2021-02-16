10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,377,453.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $1,134,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,825,360.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,750 shares of company stock valued at $26,398,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

10x Genomics stock opened at $196.86 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -145.82 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

