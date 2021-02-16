10,774 Shares in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

NYSEARCA VIXY opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $64.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55.

