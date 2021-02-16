1,052 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,188,000 after buying an additional 80,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,792,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,578,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,398 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,562,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS stock opened at $269.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $329.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

