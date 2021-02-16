$1.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will post sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $7.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

NYSE ZBH traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,483. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $170.05. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.27 and its 200-day moving average is $146.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.6% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 70,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 33,301 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

