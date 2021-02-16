-$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.61) and the highest is ($0.74). Galapagos posted earnings per share of ($1.68) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($5.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($5.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.12) to ($3.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galapagos.

Get Galapagos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.86.

NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,224. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $274.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,228,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Galapagos by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.