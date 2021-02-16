$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 552,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.77. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $103.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after acquiring an additional 412,207 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after buying an additional 266,689 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $8,714,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 205.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

