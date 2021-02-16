$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.82. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $2.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $11.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.68.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $147.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 129.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

