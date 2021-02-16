-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.60). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $37.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $79,236,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $13,326,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,909,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

