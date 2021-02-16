$0.53 EPS Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.47. Bank of Marin Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $499.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

