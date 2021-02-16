$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBNC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBNC opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $759.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

