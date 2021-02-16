$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 84.09%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

