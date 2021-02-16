$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ready Capital reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.
RC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,052. The company has a market capitalization of $715.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $16.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.
