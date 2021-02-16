$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSII stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,824. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $654.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

