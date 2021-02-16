-$0.23 EPS Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.20). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of OSH traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.99. 35,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.43. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,473,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newlight Partners LP bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $2,682,910,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,721,000 after buying an additional 145,075 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after buying an additional 883,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

