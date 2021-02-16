-$0.19 EPS Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.16). Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of ($2.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $3.85 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

