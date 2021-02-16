$0.13 EPS Expected for CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CEMIG’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CEMIG will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CEMIG.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 7.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIG. HSBC boosted their target price on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised CEMIG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of CEMIG stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. 257,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CEMIG has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

