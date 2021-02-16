-$0.11 EPS Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Sprout Social posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprout Social.

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

SPT opened at $80.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $4,423,891.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,829 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 243.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 119,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

