Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,910,000 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the January 14th total of 113,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 266,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,394,819.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,721,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,441,220. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $11.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

