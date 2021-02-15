Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $18.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 257.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.