Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $505,000 Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after purchasing an additional 349,911 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,304,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 178,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 285,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $51.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.