Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $426,000 Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $4,112,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $69.80 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

