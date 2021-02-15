Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

NYSE ESRT opened at $10.03 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,002.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.