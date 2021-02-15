Zoetis (ZTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Zoetis to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $166.71 on Monday. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.09. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Truist increased their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,870,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

