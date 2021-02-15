Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,691 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 5.2% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $178,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $166.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

