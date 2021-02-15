ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Short Interest Up 102.6% in January

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ZIVO opened at $0.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. ZIVO Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.18.
ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile
