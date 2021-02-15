ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Short Interest Up 102.6% in January

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ZIVO opened at $0.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. ZIVO Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

