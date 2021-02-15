Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $250.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.69.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $202.94 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $208.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.97 and its 200-day moving average is $111.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Zillow Group’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

