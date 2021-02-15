Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Truist Financial

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $158.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZG. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $202.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $208.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,804,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

