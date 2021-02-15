Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 612.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.94. 29,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $208.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

