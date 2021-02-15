Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zealand Pharma A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ ZEAL opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.74. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($5.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.58) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 320.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

