Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Get Stepan alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stepan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.21. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $131.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.