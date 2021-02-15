Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) to Strong Sell

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FEMSA declined in the past three months. The company reported dismal third-quarter 2020 results, with top and bottom line declining year over year. Results were marred by coronavirus-led impacts on operations across most segments. In fact, FEMSA Comercio’s Fuel Division was most impacted by the pandemic-led challenges. In the reported quarter, the Fuel Division’s performance was hurt by reduced mobility due to the pandemic and decline in average fuel price per liter. However, a strong gross margin picture is an upside for the company. During the third quarter, consolidated gross margin gained from positive sales mix, efficient collaboration with key supplier partners and better margins in Ecuador. Additionally, the company’s digital initiatives and business expansion endeavors have been on track.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.73. 36,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,834. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $96.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

