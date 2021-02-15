Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXP. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $122.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $123.17.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $468,398.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $476,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 213,048 shares of company stock worth $23,471,958 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,171,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,061,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

