Zacks Investment Research Lowers BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 36.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,953,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328,083 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 1,071.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 412,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

