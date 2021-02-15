Zacks Investment Research Lowers Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Hold

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Altra Industrial’s fourth-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6% and 4.9%, respectively. Strength in the company’s defense and transportation markets is likely to drive its top line in the quarters ahead. Also, diversified businesses, focus on deleveraging the balance sheet, a healthy liquidity position and shareholder-friendly policies will favor the company. For 2021, the company anticipates sales to be $1,790-$1,830 million, higher than $1,726 million in 2020. However, in the past three months, Altra Industrial’s shares have underperformed the industry. Also, weakness across multiple end markets, including commercial aerospace, metals, mining and others, is concerning. In addition, a rise in selling, general and administrative expenses might put pressure on margins in the quarters ahead.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of AIMC stock traded down $3.32 on Monday, reaching $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,300. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $392,759.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,060. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,092,000 after purchasing an additional 694,793 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,786,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,024,000 after acquiring an additional 458,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,142,000 after acquiring an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at about $12,686,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

