Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Hold

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $228,633.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,136,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney C. Favaron sold 25,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $1,215,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,546 shares of company stock worth $14,730,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

