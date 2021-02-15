Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) to Hold

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

PHAS opened at $4.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $141.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.85. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

