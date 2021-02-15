Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

BRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.82.

BRX stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 85,575 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

