Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.94. Vectrus posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vectrus.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Vectrus by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,270,000 after buying an additional 84,360 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vectrus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 449,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,073,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vectrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,017,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $58.69.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

