Zacks: Brokerages Expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.44 Million

Analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report $84.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.90 million to $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp posted sales of $82.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $331.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.47 million to $333.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $336.53 million, with estimates ranging from $336.50 million to $336.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

STBA traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $27.84. 91,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,357. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

